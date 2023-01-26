Transfer of teachers from Friday

January 26, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - hyderabad

The long-awaited transfer of government teachers by way of online web counselling will commence on Friday as per the schedule already released.

According to an order issued by the government on Thursday, Grade II headmasters and head mistresses who have completed five years of service and teachers who completed eight years of service in a particular school as on February 1, 2023, will be compulsorily transferred.. Those who are going to retire within three years of that day will not be shifted until and unless the incumbents request for such transfer.

The Grade II headmasters and male teachers aged below 50 years as on February 1, 2023, and working in girls high schools will be transferred compulsorily. If Grade II head mistresses and women teachers were not available to work in girls high schools, then Grade II head masters and male teachers above 50 years of age will be considered for posting to such schools.

Grade II head masters and head mistresses and teachers who have completed a minimum of two years of service in a category of post in a school as on February 1, 2023, will be eligible to apply for transfer.

All transfers will be within the present management i.e government, Zilla Praja Parishad and Mandal Praja Parishad.

On Friday, the education department will release online category wise vacancies for transfer and seniority list of school assistants for promotion as Grade II head masters and head mistresses. The applications for transfer will be received online from January 28 to 30.