Transfer of Rythu Bandhu amount for current Rabi season from today

December 27, 2022 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The disbursement of investment support given under the Rythu Bandhu scheme at ₹5,000 per acre for the 10th crop season in a row, beginning from the Kharif 2018-19, will begin from December 28. The amount for the 2022-23 Rabi season will be credited to the linked bank accounts of 70.54 lakh farmers from Wednesday.

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy stated here on Tuesday that the Rythu Bandhu benefit of ₹7,676.61 crore would be transferred to 70.54 lakh farmers with a total landholding of about 1,53,53,000 acres. The disbursement of the benefit for the current crop season would take the total amount given to farmers for taking up cultivation to ₹65,559.28 crore in 10 phases or crop seasons.

Transfer of the Rythu Bandhu amount would be for farmers with landholding up to one acre on day one and it would in the ascending order from 1-2 acres on day two, from 2 3 acres on day three and so on.

Over 65 lakh landholding farmers were transferred an amount of ₹7,434.67 crore for the 2022-23 Kharif/Vanakalam season. The Minister stated that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had conceived the scheme to make the farming community take up cultivation in every crop season with confidence by providing them grant for preparatory cultivation and sowing operations without any difficulty or waiting for crop loans from banks.

Stating that Telangana was the only State in the country that was being administered with farmer as focus, the Minister said farmers in different parts of the country were seeking schemes such as Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima in their States as also free water for irrigation, without any cess, and free power to agricultural pumpsets.

He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruling the country had no sincerity towards farmers and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre had failed to conceive at least one clear policy for the benefit of farmers/agriculture during the last eight years after coming to power with false promises.

Mr. Niranjan Reddy pointed out that the false promises made by BJP include Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) with agriculture, social security pension to all farmers aged above 60 years, implementation of Swaminathan Commission recommendation while fixing support prices for crops, doubling farmers’ income by the end of 2022 and others.