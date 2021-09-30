Transfer of employees willing to shift to AP may take some time

AP government examining TS no-objection to permanent transfer

Transfer of employees of Andhra Pradesh origin allocated to Telangana but are willing to move to their native State on permanent basis is likely to take some time.

The Andhra Pradesh government is positively examining the orders issued by the Telangana government conveying its no-objection to transfer of employees of AP origin on a permanent basis.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, in the orders issued earlier this month (Sept. 9), said the transfer is subject to specified procedure and the employee concerned should apply to his/her head of the department on or before October 15.

Once the HoD ratifies the request, the government would issue no-objection certificate along with the recommendation for transfer. Employees would be relieved once the receipt of acceptance is received from the neighbouring State government.

“The order is being examined. There will be response soon,” a senior official of AP dealing with the reorganisation affairs told The Hindu. Transfer of employees between the two States was made earlier on mutual, spouse-related and medical grounds and the same pattern is likely to be adopted this time too, but with certain conditions, the official said.

The government is accordingly examining various aspects for drafting guidelines, and inputs are awaited from different departments on the issue. Senior officials estimated that there could be more than 1,000 employees willing to permanently shift to AP.

Home Department personnel of constable rank and teachers would be a major chunk of those opting for services in AP. These employees were appointed under the non-local quota in the erstwhile united State and were allotted to Telangana on the basis of their place of work. They are however seeking transfer to their native State since quite some time and the Telangana government had finally issued the orders earlier this month allowing transfer of such employees.

The government however made clear that the transfer is permanent one and the employees would not be taken back under any circumstances.

“The file allowing such employees who want to come to AP is under consideration by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. A decision on accepting these employees will be taken once proper guidelines are prepared,” the official said.