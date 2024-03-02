Transfer of Defence land due to BRS efforts: KTR

March 02, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Hyderabad

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has attributed the transfer of Defence land in Secunderabad Cantonment to the State government by the Centre to the efforts of the BRS government over the last 10 years.

“To know that the struggle of the BRS government from 2014 to 2023 to get the Defence land transferred for construction of elevated corridor, as part of easing traffic congestion, has finally seen the desired results gives me a lot of satisfaction,” Mr. Rama Rao said on Saturday.

He also welcomed the grant of working permission to Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) for the construction of elevated corridors as part of State Highway 1 (Hyderabad-Karimnagar Rajiv Rahadari) and NH 44 (Hyderabad-Nagpur) and termed it a success of the previous government. He thanked the officials concerned who had pursued the matter continuously and the Centre for taking the decision, even if it was delayed.

Mr. Rama Rao said that the Ministry of Defence had allotted 33 acres to the State in the past, and now another 150 acres was being transferred clearing all the hurdles for the construction of two skyways to ease the traffic congestion in the city.

He mentioned that every Minister and Chief Minister of Telangana had made it a point to represent the issue to the Centre whenever they visited Delhi since 2014 to take up widening of SH 1 and NH 44.

The BRS government had completed several flyovers, underpasses and road widening works at L.B. Nagar and other routes as there were no issues related to Defence land to ease traffic congestion. The fresh decision of the Centre transferring the land would allow construction of flyovers from Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) to Shamirpet as part of SH-1 and from Paradise to Kandlakoya as part of NH 44. He requested the State government to execute the work on priority basis, he said.