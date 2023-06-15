ADVERTISEMENT

Transfer longstanding HMDA staff: FGG writes to Telangana CS

June 15, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The letter contained observations that the longstanding staff at HMDA have developed vested interests

The Hindu Bureau

Forum for Good Governance has written to the Chief Secretary pleading for the transfer of all the officers and staff of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority who have completed three years of service there.

The forum has also sought the introduction of a Citizen’s Charter to control corruption, and the removal of unnecessary clauses to facilitate quick permissions.

One of the reasons for the soaring realty prices in Hyderabad and its surroundings is the hefty fee collected by HMDA for permissions, the letter noted and alleged that bribes collected at every stage by various sections of HMDA add to the trouble.

“The staff working there has institutionalised corruption. The amount of bribe increases corresponding to the land value,” the letter said, citing dissatisfaction among realtors too about this.

