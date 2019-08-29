Transco MD being used for corrupt deals: Revanth

Malkajgiri MP, A. Revanth Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was using TS Transco and Genco Managing Director Prabhakar Rao to “indulge in corruption” in power agreements.

Addressing a press conference here, he said Mr. Prabhakar Rao was ineligible for the present position and the Chief Minister has appointed a retired employee to “ensure that he blindly follows his directions. The top position of Transco and Genco is held by a senior IAS officer and how come Mr. Prabhakar Rao is continuing in that post,” he asked.

Mr. Reddy claimed that Telangana would face a financial burden with the 1,000 MW power purchase agreement with Chhattisgarh and the then Energy Secretary Arvind Kumar, had also written a letter highlighting the lacunae. But he was transferred immediately. Had the government preferred open bidding, power would have come at a much cheaper rate, he claimed.

Better offers

He said the NTPC was ready to provide 4,000 MW of power at a much cheaper rate but the government was not allotting land to it. When AP Genco came forward to supply at ₹4.62 per unit, the government decided to engage private players by buying at ₹ 4.90 per unit.

In 2016-17, the State lost ₹957 crore as it could not utilise the power after entering into the agreement and for questioning the deals and highlighting the corruption, Raghu, a senior employee was transferred to a remote location, he alleged.

BJP challenged

The Malkajgiri Member of Parliament challenged the BJP leaders, including its national working president J.P. Nadda and Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, to inquire into the power deals and he was ready to provide all evidence. “Who is stopping them from ordering a CBI inquiry?” he asked.