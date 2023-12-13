Trans person undergoes hysterectomy at OGH

December 13, 2023 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - HYDERABAD

A 23-year-old trans person recently underwent a laparoscopic-assisted vaginal hysterectomy at government-run Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad. The procedure marks a significant first stage in their journey towards permanent transformation.

Following the confirmation of diagnosis as assigned female at birth with gender dysphoria, the endocrinology team of OGH initiated hormone replacement Therapy. The comprehensive healthcare approach involved various teams, including obstetrics and gynaecology led by Mahatma Gandhi Maternity Hospital-Petlaburj Superintendent Malathi (general surgery), under the guidance of doctors Mallikarjun, with Pandunaik, Pavani, Madhavi, and Balaji (anaesthesia team).

Prior to the procedure, the medical teams ensured proper informed consent, respecting the individual autonomy and choice in healthcare decisions.

On the first day post operation, hospital superintendent B. Nagendar, along with the Resident Medical Officers (RMOs), visited the patient and expressed satisfaction with the positive recovery trajectory. Dr. Nagendar commended all the involved teams for their participation in providing quality care, especially in executing such specialised procedures alongside their routine responsibilities.

Dr.Nagendar said, “The journey towards gender transformation would be managed in different stages, involving various specialty and super-specialty teams. This comprehensive and interdisciplinary approach reflects the commitment of Osmania General Hospital to cater to the diverse healthcare needs of transgender individuals, marking a significant stride in inclusive and patient-centric medical care.”