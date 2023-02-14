ADVERTISEMENT

Trains diversion

February 14, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

South Central Railway has announced the diversion and skipping of stations for several long distance trains because of the ongoing construction of 14-km third line between Makudi–Wirur on the Kazipet–Balharshah stretch of Secunderabad division. To facilitate commission of third line of Makudi–Wirur section. Trains being diverted via Rayagada are those on the routes between Visakhapatnam and New Delhi and Visakhapatnam-Gandhidham. Trains being diverted via Vikarabad-Parli Vaijnath- Akola are those running between Secunderabad-Hisar, Secunderabad-Patna and Secunderabad-Subedarganj, said a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US