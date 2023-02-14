HamberMenu
Trains diversion

February 14, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

South Central Railway has announced the diversion and skipping of stations for several long distance trains because of the ongoing construction of 14-km third line between Makudi–Wirur on the Kazipet–Balharshah stretch of Secunderabad division. To facilitate commission of third line of Makudi–Wirur section. Trains being diverted via Rayagada are those on the routes between Visakhapatnam and New Delhi and Visakhapatnam-Gandhidham. Trains being diverted via Vikarabad-Parli Vaijnath- Akola are those running between Secunderabad-Hisar, Secunderabad-Patna and Secunderabad-Subedarganj, said a press release.

