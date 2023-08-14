ADVERTISEMENT

Training programme on juvenile justice laws conducted

August 14, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Justice P. Sam Koshy of the Telangana High Court on Monday said Central and State governments, in collaboration with UNICEF, were striving for effective enforcement of juvenile justice laws. Inaugurating a one-day refresher training programme on ‘Concepts and Challenges involved in Juvenile Justice to the stakeholders of Juvenile Justice System’, he said such laws were meant for the care, protection and rehabilitation of children in conflict with law.

The programme was convened by the Telangana State Legal Services Authority and Telangana State Judicial Academy to sensitise principal magistrates of Juvenile Justice Boards, District Women and Child Welfare officers, District Child Protection Unit officers, superintendents of Observation Homes and members of Juvenile Justice Boards. Justices Abhinand Kumar Shavili and T. Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court and Women and Child Welfare Special Secretary Bharati Holikeri were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US