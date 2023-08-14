Training programme on juvenile justice laws conducted

August 14, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Justice P. Sam Koshy of the Telangana High Court on Monday said Central and State governments, in collaboration with UNICEF, were striving for effective enforcement of juvenile justice laws. Inaugurating a one-day refresher training programme on ‘Concepts and Challenges involved in Juvenile Justice to the stakeholders of Juvenile Justice System’, he said such laws were meant for the care, protection and rehabilitation of children in conflict with law.

The programme was convened by the Telangana State Legal Services Authority and Telangana State Judicial Academy to sensitise principal magistrates of Juvenile Justice Boards, District Women and Child Welfare officers, District Child Protection Unit officers, superintendents of Observation Homes and members of Juvenile Justice Boards. Justices Abhinand Kumar Shavili and T. Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court and Women and Child Welfare Special Secretary Bharati Holikeri were present.

