Training programme of Hyderabad Runners
Hyderabad Runners is organising a ‘Kouch to 5k’ training programme for newbies who intend to start running and lead an active lifestyle.
The guided eight-week programme is being organised at 30 locations spread across the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.
The earlier ‘Kouch to 5k’ programmes have helped more than 5,000 people to start running since its inception in 2015, informed a press release.
Besides many other benefits, the training programme guarantees those registered a direct entry to NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2022 5k run.
Registrations can be done on: www.hyderabadrunners.com.
