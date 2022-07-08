Telangana

Training programme of Hyderabad Runners

The guided eight-week training programme of Hyderabad Runners is being organised at 30 locations spread across the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Hyderabad Runners is organising a ‘Kouch to 5k’ training programme for newbies who intend to start running and lead an active lifestyle.

The guided eight-week programme is being organised at 30 locations spread across the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

The earlier ‘Kouch to 5k’ programmes have helped more than 5,000 people to start running since its inception in 2015, informed a press release.

Besides many other benefits, the training programme guarantees those registered a direct entry to NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2022 5k run.

Registrations can be done on: www.hyderabadrunners.com.


