Training programme inaugurated

The ninth batch of Forest Range Officers’ induction training program was inaugurated at the Telangana State Forest Academy, Dulapally, on Wednesday.

A total 47 officer trainees, 42 from Gujarat and five from Jammu & Kashmir are set to undergo training, a note from the department informed.

Telangana State’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force Rakesh Mohan Dobriyal inaugurated the training programme.