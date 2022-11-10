Training programme inaugurated

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 09, 2022 22:38 IST

The ninth batch of Forest Range Officers’ induction training program was inaugurated at the Telangana State Forest Academy, Dulapally, on Wednesday.

A total 47 officer trainees, 42 from Gujarat and five from Jammu & Kashmir are set to undergo training, a note from the department informed.

Telangana State’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force Rakesh Mohan Dobriyal inaugurated the training programme.

