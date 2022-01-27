Training programme held on health profile survey

Field-level health functionaries taught the prescribed methods of collection of health details

As part of the preparations to launch the Telangana Digital Health Profile project in the district on a pilot basis soon, the Medical and Health department embarked on training programmes for the field-level health functionaries on the prescribed methods of collection of health details of every person aged above 18 years during the ensuing health profile survey.

According to sources, trained resource persons from Hyderabad conducted the orientation sessions in some select Primary Health Centres in the district on Thursday. Auxiliary Nursing Midwives (ANMs) and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) of the respective mandals attended the training sessions.

The resource persons familiarised the participants with the due processes of collection of relevant health information during the door-to-door survey, recording the data and submitting it to the authorities concerned in the prescribed format for the profiling, sources said.

The main objective of the ambitious project is to create digital health profile of every citizen for providing better healthcare and ensuring prompt emergency medical services to needy persons.

Collector Anuraag Jayanthi visited the training programme held at the government area hospital in Vemulawada.