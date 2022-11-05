Training on Nutrition and Health Tracking System app held

The Hindu Bureau KARIMNAGAR
November 05, 2022 00:45 IST

Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Garima Agrawal has called upon anganwadi teachers and supervisors to make optimum use of the Nutrition and Health Tracking System (NHTS) mobile application to deliver nutrition and health services in a more efficient and transparent manner.

She was speaking at the concluding session of the two-day district level training of trainers on NHTS mobile app and Supplementary Supervised Feeding Programme (SSFP) organised by the department of Women Development and Child Welfare here on Friday.

The participants were familiarised with the online data input formats and other main features of the app, which has been developed for name-based tracking of pregnant women, lactating mothers, children below six years as part of efforts to reduce the Infant Mortality Rate, Maternal Mortality Ratio and malnutrition.

District Welfare Officer Sabitha Kumari and Child Development Project Officers were present.

