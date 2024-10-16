ADVERTISEMENT

Training in professional and technical courses for juvenile delinquents

Published - October 16, 2024 10:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Impulsive behaviour and mistakes committed by juveniles should not lead to lifelong punishment, but corrected through required training and opportunities to help themselves transform, Minister for Women and Child Welfare Danasari Anasuya Seethakka said on Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

She expressed confidence after meeting the 72 juvenile delinquents in judicial custody at the Saidabad Special Observation Home, and said the department was providing them with suitable education. She informed that the juveniles were being given professional and technical courses in collaboration with Tata Group. “We will see them reformed and send them to their homes soon,” Ms. Seethakka said.

