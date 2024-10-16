Training in professional and technical courses for juvenile delinquents

Impulsive behaviour and mistakes committed by juveniles should not lead to lifelong punishment, but corrected through required training and opportunities to help themselves transform, Minister for Women and Child Welfare Danasari Anasuya Seethakka said on Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

She expressed confidence after meeting the 72 juvenile delinquents in judicial custody at the Saidabad Special Observation Home, and said the department was providing them with suitable education. She informed that the juveniles were being given professional and technical courses in collaboration with Tata Group. “We will see them reformed and send them to their homes soon,” Ms. Seethakka said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.