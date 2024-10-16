GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Training in professional and technical courses for juvenile delinquents

Published - October 16, 2024 10:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Impulsive behaviour and mistakes committed by juveniles should not lead to lifelong punishment, but corrected through required training and opportunities to help themselves transform, Minister for Women and Child Welfare Danasari Anasuya Seethakka said on Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

She expressed confidence after meeting the 72 juvenile delinquents in judicial custody at the Saidabad Special Observation Home, and said the department was providing them with suitable education. She informed that the juveniles were being given professional and technical courses in collaboration with Tata Group. “We will see them reformed and send them to their homes soon,” Ms. Seethakka said.

Published - October 16, 2024 10:53 am IST

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.