Training for first batch of Telangana Disaster Response Force training next month: CS

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari stated that the training for the first batch of personnel to be inducted into the Telangana State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) should commence in the first week of next month. She held a meeting with senior officials on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) to discuss proposals for the formation of the SDRF in the State.

2,000 personnel in SDRF

In light of the recent floods and drowning incidents, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had instructed officials to establish the SDRF by utilizing 10 teams from the Fire Department and 10 companies from the Telangana Special Police (TSP) Battalion, creating a robust force of approximately 2,000 personnel. He also sanctioned the required budget for this initiative.

Following these instructions, the Chief Secretary conducted a meeting with Director General of Police Jitender, Special Chief Secretary for Disaster Management Arvind Kumar, and other senior officials.

Procurement of rescue equipment, personal protective gear and other tools discussed

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary emphasised the importance of training the personnel to respond promptly to alerts during floods, fire accidents, and other calamities. The discussion also included the procurement of vehicles, rescue equipment, personal protective gear, and other necessary tools for rescue operations. Director General of Fire Services, Nagi Reddy, informed that 10 teams from the Fire Department will be upgraded to SDRF stations with the provision of requisite equipment and training.

1,000 personnel from TSP Battalions to be trained

Similarly, a total of 1,000 personnel from the TSP Battalions (with each company comprising 100 personnel) will be trained to match the skill level of the Fire Department personnel and will be stationed as a reserve in their respective locations during seasons of need and emergencies. The services of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be utilised for training, he added.

