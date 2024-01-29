Training for agriculture scientists on crop improvement with biotechnological tools

January 29, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - hyderabad

The Institute of Biotechnology (IBT) at Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) in association with Telangana State Council of Science and Technology is holding a two-week training programme on biotechnological tools for crop improvement for the scientists of agricultural and horticultural universities, ICAR and CSIR research institutes across the State.

At the inaugural session, director of IBT C.V. Sameer Kumar explained the training programme and how it would provide hands-on experience and theoretical knowledge on various biotechnological techniques such as molecular markers, gene editing, tissue culture and bioinformatics. It would also include lectures of eminent scientists and experts from the IBT and other institutions.

The training programme would go on till February 10.

Global Research Programme Director, Accelerated Crop Improvement at ICRISAT, Sean Mayes spoke on the integration of biotechnology and conventional breeding for developing new varieties.

Director of Research (PJTSAU) P. Raghu Rami Reddy said the programme should cover more on providing practical sessions and how best biotechnological tools could be used for crop improvement such as developing disease-resistant varieties, enhancing nutritional quality and increasing yield potential.

He suggested that the participants focus on developing new varieties by using biotechnological tools.

Principal scientist, Groundnut Genomics-ICRISAT, Manish Pandey spoke on the genomics and other genomic approaches to overcome biotic and abiotic stresses on crop plants. Associate Director of Research at Palem-RARS of PJTSAU M. Malla Reddy underlined taking up conventional breeding in line with molecular breeding to rapidly develop new crop varieties in view of the climate change.