Trainee pilot was pregnant; family shifts remains to Chennai

The woman trainee pilot Maheema Gajaraj who died in the crash of the aircraft she was flying over Nalgonda district Saturday morning was four-month pregnant, sources told The Hindu.

Although the development was not disclosed officially, a witness member in the making of the panchnama at post-mortem examination confirmed the finding.

Ms. Mahima was living with her husband Mr. Paranthaman, an online trader, close to the aviation academy at Vijaypuri south in Macherla mandal of Guntur. She has been training with the academy for nearly six months.

Flytech Aviation Academy chief executive officer Capt. Mamatha spoke to media persons at the incident site and said trainee Ms. Maheema had done about 85 hours of flying before she was assigned solo.

She said the base station at the Academy lost communication with Maheema’s Cessna 152 at around 10.50 a.m, and only a technical investigation would tell the actual causes that led to the crash, she added.

Officials from Director General of Civil Aviation, Hyderabad, later in the day, visited and inspected the site. Miryalaguda police in Nalgonda too inquired with eyewitnesses and officials from the Academy. It was learnt that a DGCA team from Delhi would visit the incident scene at Thungathurthy village on Sunday.

Meanwhile, officials conducted an in-situ post mortem examination. Peddavoora police handed over the mortal remains to Mr. Paranthaman and they were being shifted to Ayanavaram, Chennai, their hometown.