Trainee civil servants and MES probationers celebrate Bathukamma at MCR HRD institute

The officers, faculty, staff, and trainees from across the country participate in the Bathukamma celebrations at MCR HRD Institute of Telangana in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Civil servants undergoing training at the MCR HRD Institute of Telangana got a flavour of Telangana’s popular Bathukamma festival as they participated in making the flower goddess and also playing around it as traditional Bathukamma songs were played.

“Bathukamma celebrations are greatly instrumental in understanding the vibrant culture of Telangana,” said the trainee civil servants and Military Engineering Service (MES) probationers. Women trainees from across the country and employees of the Institute decorated Bathukamma stacks with beautiful seasonal flowers while the entire campus of the Institute was decked up with vibrant colours.

The proactive participation of the officers from across the country in the festivities was a pleasant surprise and the dazzling display of their colourful costumes and dancing skills captured the hearts of everyone present. Director General of the Dr MCR HRD Institute Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka graced the occasion as the chief guest.

“Even though Bathukamma is a State festival of Telangana, it is now being celebrated not only across the country but also abroad,“ he stated while appreciating the participation of the young officers.