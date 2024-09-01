Train services hit as tracks breach due to heavy rain at three places in SCR

Due to the heavy rains across the Telugu States, tracks in at least three sections got washed causing severe disruptions in the train services in the South Central Railway (SCR) on Saturday (August 31, 2024)-Sunday (September 1, 2024).

Railway sources informed on Sunday that tracks got washed away between Rayanpadu and Vijayawada, Warangal-Vijayawada and another between Mahabubabad and Thadalapusapalli stations. The railway machinery has rushed emergency trams to restore the tracks amid continuous rainfall even as tracks at various sections got inundated forcing the authorities to suspend services.

Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam Godavari Express halted

For instance, the Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam Godavari Express (12728) which left last evening was halted at Kondapalli station due to water logging at midnight of Saturday. About 1,493 passengers later were transported by buses to Rayanpadu to Vijayawada and from there, a special train was arranged onward to Vikahpatnam. The train left Vijayawada at 11.26 a.m, informed South Central Railway (SCR) on Sunday.

The train original timing is to reach Visakhapatnam at about 5.50 a.m. after it starts from Hyderabad at about 5.15 p.m. the previous day. The Tamil Nadu Express (12622) from New Delhi to Chennai too was halted at Vijayawada and passengers were first moved by buses and later sent through a special train.

List of trains cancelled

The following trains scheduled to department on Sunday were cancelled; 12704 Secunderabad Howrah, 12703 Howrah Secunderabad, 17230 Secunderabad Thiruvananthapuram, Mahbubnagar Visakhapatnam, 17058 Lingampalli CST Mumbai, 17057 CST Mumbai Lingampalli and 12762 Karimnagar Tirupati.

The following trains too were cancelled: 12737 Kakinada Port-Lingampalli, 12709 Gudur-Secunderabad, 17033 Bhadrachalam-Balharshah, 17004 Balharshah-Kazipet, 17660 Bhadrachalam-Secunderabad, 17659 Secunderabad-Bhadrachalam and 07753 Kazipet-Dornakal, 17202 Secunderabad – Guntur, 20708 Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad, 07979 Vijayawada -Bhadrachalam Road and 07278 Vijayawada - Bhadrachalam Road. Besides, 17229 Thiruvananthapuram Secunderabad on September 3 was cancelled too.

Train No.22850 Hyderabad-Shalimar Express, 20707 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam and 20708 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad have been rescheduled. The 20805 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin Express was diverted via Vijayawada-Duvvada-Vizianagaram-Rayagada-Raipur-Nagpur with stoppages between Vijayawada-Nagpur skipped. The train was earlier partially cancelled between Vijayawada-Nizamuddin.

The 12433 Chennai- Nizamuddin Express too was diverted on the same route with above mentioned halts skipped. For other trains too, all stoppages between Vijawada and Akola are being skipped as also between Perumbur -Warangal as well as Krishnarajapuram-Warangal.

Following are the helpline numbers established by the SCR: Hyderabad 27781500, Secunderabad 27786140/27786170, Kazipet 27782660/8702576430, Warangal 27782751, Khammam 27782985/08742-224541/7815955306, Vijayawada 7569305697 and Rajahmundry 0883-2420541/0883-2420543.

