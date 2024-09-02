Train services continue to be hit in SCR; GM rushes to breach site

Train services in the South Central Railway (SCR) in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh continued to be disrupted with at least 18 services cancelled due to track getting washed away in three places and inundation of tracks at several places on Monday (September 2, 2024) too.

SCR’s general manager Arun Kumar Jain and his top brass including DRM-Secunderabad Bhartesh Kumar Jain rushed to Intakane-Ramagundam section of Secunderabad division to personally supervise the repair works.

Restoration works underway at the breached portion of the railway tracks between Kesamudram and Intakanne railway stations in Mahabubabad district. | Video Credit: By Arrangement

Tracks and sleeper washed away in three places

Altogether, major breaches had occurred in three places with tracks and sleepers getting washed away between Rayanpadu and Vijayawada, Warangal-Vijayawada and another between Mahabubabad and Thadalapusapalli stations.

Top officials informed that the extent of damage was severe with the entire ballast getting washed away on intervening night of Saturday (August 31, 2024) and it could take a while before the full train services are restored.

List of trains in SCR suspended for September 2 & 3

Authorities have also announced the suspension of the following trains for today (September 2, 2024) and tomorrow (September 3, 2024). These include: 17233 Secunderabad Sirpur Kaghaznagar (September 2, 2024); 17234 Sirpur Kaghaznagar Secunderabad (September 3, 2024); 12774 Secunderabad Shalimar, 12773 Shalimar Secunderabad (September 4, 2024); 22204 Secunderabad Visakhapatnam (September 2, 2024); 12864 SMVT Bengaluru Howrah (September 3, 2024); 17487 Kadapa Visakhapatnam, 17409 Adilabad Nanded (September 2, 2024); 17410 Nanded Adilabad (September 2, 2024).

The trains suspended also includes 12805 Visakhapatnam Secunderabad; 18463 Bhubaneswar KSR Bengaluru; 22701 Visakhapatnam Guntur (three trains on September 2, 2024), and 20707 Secunderabad Visakhapatnam; 20708 Visakhapatnam Secunderabad; 20833 Visakhapatnam Secunderabad and 20834 Secunderabad Visakhapatnam (four trains on September 3, 2024)

It was also decided to skip all the halts between Nagpur-Vijayawada, Kazipet- SMVT Bengaluru, between Royapuram -Kazipet and Kazipet-Renigunta.

