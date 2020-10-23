Train passengers urged to follow COVID protocol

South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya on Friday cautioned the travelling public on the special festival trains to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly. Since all are reserved trains, no passenger should come to the stations without a confirmed ticket, wear a mask properly, maintain social distancing and warned that COVID positive persons will not be allowed to the railway area or to board a train.

Boarding a train after having been denied travel by the health check-up team at the railway station is a punishable offence. Spitting in public area is punishable as also any activity which may create unclean or unhygienic conditions or affect public health.

About 1,310 originating/terminating festival trains are being run and apart from these another 456 special trains are passing through the zone during the season necessitating additional safety measures at all the stations, he said. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) will maintain a strict vigil and regulate the passenger movements and ensure maintenance of COVID precautions, a press release said.