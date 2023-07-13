ADVERTISEMENT

Train bookings open for ninth pilgrim special

July 13, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced ticket booking to be open for the ninth Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train (Punya Kshetra Yatra – Puri-Kashi-Ayodhya) service commencing - July 26 to August 3.

The eight-night and nine-day tour itinerary is: Secunderabad - Puri - Konark - Gaya - Varanasi - Ayodhya - Prayagraj - Secunderabad - with departure at 12 noon from Secunderabad railway station on July 26.

Boarding/de-boarding stations are Secunderabad, Kazipet, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Pendurti and Vizianagaram. The cost per ticket (including GST) in economy class (SL) is: ₹15,075, standard category (3AC): ₹23,875 and comfort category (2AC): ₹31,260.

For bookings, passengers can visit IRCTC website: http://www.irctctourism.com and for counter booking: call - Secunderabad: 040-27702407, 9701360701, 8287932228; Vijayawada: 8287932312, 8287932311; Tirupati: 8287932313, 8287932317 and Vishakhapatnam: 8287932318, 8287932225.

Meanwhile, the eight Bharat Gaurav Train service had commenced its trip from Secunderabad railway station on Wednesday. One of the senior citizens travelling by the train, Rajya Laxmi, flagged off the fully booked service in the presence of IRCTC group general manager P. Rajkumar. The train provides opportunity to both AC and Non-AC passengers with a mixed composition – 2 AC (1 coach), 3 AC (3 coaches) and Sleeper (7 coaches).

