Tragedies, tears tinged with hope, healing

HYDERABAD

26 December 2021 23:46 IST

Other than being the year of COVID vaccines, 2021 has been all about seeking ‘normalcy’ amid pain

After a disastrous 2020 that left many paralysed in different ways, the year 2021 began with great anticipation, hopes and also doubts about vaccines against COVID-19. The inoculation drive was launched across the country on January 16 and lakhs of people started taking the jab. The hope was complemented by a continued drop in the daily COVID caseload. School gates were opened in February. All these were indications of life limping towards normalcy.

However, it was all short-lived. Another wave of the contagious coronavirus struck around the second week of March, this time deadlier, and dealt a tragic blow to the optimism and hopes of people. Clusters of cases were detected in schools and other educational institutions. The COVID patient load in ICUs doubled that month.

COVID peak and polls

The number of cases and deaths peaked in April. It was on April 26 that the State’s daily caseload crossed the 10,000-mark for the first time. Amid the big spikes, allegations of under-reporting of infections and fatalities were levelled by doctors and healthcare staff, who were stretched to their limits. Health officials, for their part, refuted all charges of data-tampering.

Advertising

Advertising

Then surfaced desperate pleas for hospital beds and medicines such as Remdesivir, considered critical in treating severe COVID cases.

While the infections continued to spread like wildfire and people struggled to access medical resources, elections were held in the State — the Nagarjunasagar bypolls on April 17 and elections to seven Urban Local Bodies on April 30.

April-end witnessed a dramatic event. Land-grabbing allegations were levelled against the then Health Minister Eatala Rajender, who asked the State government to institute inquiries by the highest agencies in the country or a sitting judge to prove the charges. The following day, he was stripped of his portfolio, which was transferred to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

New threat

Even as the second wave was raging, a new trouble surfaced — Mucormycosis. Doctors started to flag the cases from May second week. As days passed, more people with Mucormycosis were admitted to hospital and the shortage of medicines in treating the infection was raised.

Owing to availability of the medicines at government hospitals, people across economic backgrounds as well as from the neighbouring States opted for treatment at the public health facilities in Hyderabad. Another round of lockdown was imposed from May 12. Meanwhile, the State government launched a special vaccination drives for high-risk groups.

In June, the wave started to show signs of receding. The gradual decline in cases continued over the months. COVID vaccination drive was intensified and immunisation gave confidence to people that they could finally put the pandemic behind them.

It’s not over

Towards the end of November, there were reports of a new, more contagious variant of COVID called Omicron being detected in a few countries. The first case of the variant was detected in the State on December 14. Until December 26 night, 44 cases of the variant had been recorded.

Currently, the daily COVID caseload is comparatively low. Senior officials of the Health department have, however, warned that the cases may surge again in mid-January or February 2022.

The Health staff is pacing to vaccinate maximum number of people.

Of the 2.77 crore beneficiaries above 18 years, around 99.3% have taken the first dose and 63.39 % the second dose.