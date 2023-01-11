‘Traffic stall at Numaish an opportunity for citizens to understand police work’ 

January 11, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand has said that the traffic stall at the All-India Industrial Exhibition at Nampally is an opportunity for all citizens to understand how the police manages city traffic on a daily basis.

He said it offers people an insider’s look into the technology, initiatives and various features the traffic police employ from time to time in the city.

Mr. Anand along with Addl. CP (Traffic) G. Sudheer Babu and others inaugurated the traffic stall on Wednesday. He said visitors should walk in freely into the stall, speak to traffic officers and understand the services. At the stall, the traffic police showcased its equipment such as laser speed guns, body-worn cameras, simulator driving vehicle, and interactive experience on road safety, signs and rules through games.

Interacting with children at the event, Mr. Anand recollected his visit to Numaish during his schooldays, and also stressed the importance of learning about traffic rules, road sense and safety from a young age.

The police chief said several SHE teams, CCTV units and crime teams were on duty at Numaish for monitoring and to ensure an incident-free experience for visitors.

Alongside the traffic stall, the Hyderabad police also displayed a stall of the Hyderabad-Narcotics Enforcement Wing, to explain the ill effects of drug abuse, the importance of Anti-Drug Committees for colleges, and helplines to report related information.

Earlier in the evening, Mr. Anand joined senior officers — Addl. CP (L&O) Vikram Singh Mann, Addl. CP (Crime & SIT) A.R. Srinivas, Jt. CP (Special Branch) P. Vishwa Prasad and others — and inaugurated the renovated office of DCP (central zone) at Nampally.