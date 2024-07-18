Traffic SI shunted out by Telangana police after video of him abusing lorry driver goes viral

The Jeedimetla Traffic sub-inspector V. Yadagiri has been transferred and disciplinary action initiated against him by the Telangana police on Thursday morning for use of abusive language while on duty. The action came after a video of the official abusing and slapping a lorry driver near Nehru Outer Ring Road, Gandi Maisamma surfaced on social media.

“The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Cyberabad Jeedimetla Traffic Limits. Disciplinary action has been taken against the responsible officer, who has since been transferred from that station. We remain committed to serving the public 24/7,” Telangana police said in a tweet.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Cyberabad Jeedimetla Traffic Limits. Disciplinary action has been taken against the responsible officer, who has since been transferred from that station. We remain committed to serving the public 24/7.@TelanganaDGP@KTRBRShttps://t.co/tJrJgn1NoP — Telangana Police (@TelanganaCOPs) July 18, 2024

Condemning the language used by the official and calling it ‘unacceptable’, Cyberabad joint commissioner - Traffic D. Joel Davis, said that the official has been attached to the police headquarters. “Disciplinary action has been initiated. A memo has been issued which will be followed by an inquiry and the official will be punished accordingly,” Mr. Davis explained.

The video clip was shared from the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Following this, Sircilla MLA of BRS K.T. Rama Rao tweeted, “Please remember that it is the citizens that pay the salaries of the police men & officials. My tweet is not just about one incident but have been watching several videos in social media where cops are behaving in a highly inappropriate manner with the citizens I hope you conduct sensitisation classes to change the behaviour of the policemen who are in direct contact with citizens.”