Traffic severely affects evening commuters  

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 01, 2022 23:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

ADVERTISEMENT

Evening commuters in the city were severely affected on Tuesday with traffic on the arterial Punjagutta-Begumpet road moving at a snail’s pace, even coming to a complete halt at several places.

It was bumper-to-bumper traffic for more than an hour on the Punjagutta route for a stretch of about 3 km starting at around 7.30 p.m.

During the day, bylanes and alternative routes around important traffic junctions in the city such as Khairatabad, Himayatnagar, Nampally, Abids and Kothi witnessed severe congestion even as the Bharat Jodo Yatra moved as per schedule along the identified route.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Motorists unaware of the diversions were clearly caught in traffic jams in the narrower routes.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police earlier had issued an elaborate list of diversions for general motorists and the plying of RTC buses. On Tuesday, it was quick and timely in sending out alerts on social media platforms on the live traffic situation with regard to the yatra. Alerts included the location of the yatra, traffic halts, diversions, instructions on the routes to avoid, and immediate traffic release.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

During the evening, the Necklace Rotary at the Indira Gandhi statue was jampacked with activists and audience as the Congress leaders delivered the yatra’s message. The various routes that connect the route were blocked for the meet, and traffic was diverted. However, the spillover situation was felt in the radial routes for more than an hour after the meeting concluded.

Jt. Commissioner of Police (Traffic) A.V. Ranganath and other senior officials inspected the routes at several places, took stock and instructed officials for traffic clearance.

On social media, even as the police sent out alerts, several motorists who were inconvenienced due to the diversions and the traffic halts vent their anger against the yatra, and the police, for the mismanagement leading to traffic chaos in parts of the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app