‘Traffic rules are not new, strict implementation aimed at changing behaviour’ 

November 22, 2022 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

The traffic rules being implemented in the city are not new, and they are drawn from the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and a related order issued by the government of Andhra Pradesh in 2011. Strict implementation of the rules now is aimed at bringing about a behavioural change in vehicle users, and thus making city roads safe and convenient for everyone, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) A.V. Ranganath said on Monday.

It was also the day the Traffic authority started its new drive, against wrong-side driving and triple riding. The violations attract a fine of ₹ 1, 700 and ₹ 1, 200 respectively.

Reviewing various issues concerning traffic in the commissionerate limits of Rachakonda, Hyderabad and Cyberabad with officials on Monday, Mr. Ranganath instructed them to develop standard procedures to deal with signalling and communication, engineering interventions, e-challan discrepancies, overloading of vehicles, entry of heavy vehicles, and discussed about the recently launched ROPE (Removal of Obstructive Parking & Encroachments), free-left and stop-line drive.

Also speaking on the latest drive, wrong-side driving and triple riding, he said officials will focus on educating vehicle users during the week, and its enforcement will begin November 28, Monday, onwards.

Enforcement will be intensified based on areas that are easily prone and witness high number of violations. And U-turns, which are far, pose inconvenience for vehicle users and encourage wrong-side driving, will be reviewed and suitable revisions will be made, he said.

That traffic penalties were an easy way of income for the government, a popular social media gossip, Mr. Ranganath said is false, and strict implementation of rules was only a strategy to effect behavioural change in vehicle users.

