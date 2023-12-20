President Murmu’s events: Traffic curbs in Hyderabad today

December 20, 2023 10:02 am | Updated 10:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

Vehicular traffic will be stopped or diverted in view of President Droupadi Murmu’s programmes in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The traffic will be stopped or diverted at Lothkunta T Junction, Bison Gate, Helipad Y Junction, Yapral Road, Navy Junction, Bollarum Checkpost, and Hakimpet Air Force Station Y Junction, from 9.30 a.m. to 10.15 a.m. and again on the same route from 1 p.m. to 1.40 p.m. for the programme scheduled at Hakimpet Air Force Station.

Later, between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., and again between 7.45 p.m. and 8.45 p.m., traffic will be stopped or diverted at Lothkunta T Junction, MCEME Signal, Lal Bazar T Junction, Trimulgherry X Road, Secunderabad Club In Gate, NCC X Roads, Tivoli X Road, Plaza X Road, Plaza, and CTO, for the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of MNR Educational Trust scheduled to take place at Secunderabad Parade Grounds.

