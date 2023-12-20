GIFT a SubscriptionGift
President Murmu’s events: Traffic curbs in Hyderabad today

December 20, 2023 10:02 am | Updated 10:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Vehicular traffic will be stopped or diverted in view of President Droupadi Murmu’s programmes in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The traffic will be stopped or diverted at Lothkunta T Junction, Bison Gate, Helipad Y Junction, Yapral Road, Navy Junction, Bollarum Checkpost, and Hakimpet Air Force Station Y Junction, from 9.30 a.m. to 10.15 a.m. and again on the same route from 1 p.m. to 1.40 p.m. for the programme scheduled at Hakimpet Air Force Station.

Later, between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., and again between 7.45 p.m. and 8.45 p.m., traffic will be stopped or diverted at Lothkunta T Junction, MCEME Signal, Lal Bazar T Junction, Trimulgherry X Road, Secunderabad Club In Gate, NCC X Roads, Tivoli X Road, Plaza X Road, Plaza, and CTO, for the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of MNR Educational Trust scheduled to take place at Secunderabad Parade Grounds.

