Traffic restrictions today

October 05, 2023 08:47 am | Updated 08:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Cyberabad traffic police issued an advisory in view of a meeting of Election Commission officials with State government officials at Tech Mahindra in Madhapur on October 5, stating that heavy traffic movement is expected around the venue and surrounding areas between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 am.

The advisory urged people working in offices located between Lemon Tree Hotel to CII, Cable Bridge to IKEA Rotary, IKEA Rotatory to Cyber Towers, Kothaguda to Hitex, to plan their schedule accordingly as traffic regulations are likely to be in place.

“The public commuting on these routes and all the concerned stakeholders and commuters are requested to follow the advisory and cooperate in ensuring smooth flow of traffic,” the release said.

