Traffic restrictions today for Vice-President’s visit

April 26, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cyberabad Commissioner on Thursday notified a ban on remotely-controlled drones, para gliders and remotely controlled micro-light aircraft over the areas of Alwal, Genome Valley and Madhapur police stations on Friday due to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s visit to the city.

The Vice-President is scheduled to visit Bharat Biotech facility in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

In view of the visit, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have also introduced traffic restrictions between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. in various parts of the city.

From around 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., traffic will be diverted on the route from Begumpet Airport to Genome Valley - this will include Genome Valley, Turkapally via PNT Flyover, Rasoolpura, CTO, Plaza X Roads, Trivoli X Roads, Secunderabad Club in-gate, Karkhana, Trimulgherry X Roads, Lothkunta, Telangana Talli Statue, Alwal, Ayyappa Swamy Temple, Bollarum Checkpost and Hakimpet Y Junction.

Around 7 p.m., the route from Raj Bhavan to Hitex Exhibition Centre via VV Statue, Eenadu, Old KCP, Ansari Manzil, Taj Krishna Junction, right turn, NFCL Junction, SNT Junction, Sagar Society, NTR Bhavan Junction, Jubilee Checkpost and Cable Bridge will see traffic restrictions.

Post 8 p.m., during the return of the Vice President towards Begumpet Airport, traffic will be restricted at Cable Bridge, Jubileee Hills Checkpost, NTR Bhavan, Sagar Society, SNT Junction, NFCL Junction, Panjagutta flyover, Praja Bhavan, Greenlands flyover, Begumpet flyover, HPS and Shyamlal building.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.