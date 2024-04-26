GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Traffic restrictions today for Vice-President’s visit

April 26, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Cyberabad Commissioner on Thursday notified a ban on remotely-controlled drones, para gliders and remotely controlled micro-light aircraft over the areas of Alwal, Genome Valley and Madhapur police stations on Friday due to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s visit to the city.

The Vice-President is scheduled to visit Bharat Biotech facility in the city.

In view of the visit, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have also introduced traffic restrictions between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. in various parts of the city.

From around 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., traffic will be diverted on the route from Begumpet Airport to Genome Valley - this will include Genome Valley, Turkapally via PNT Flyover, Rasoolpura, CTO, Plaza X Roads, Trivoli X Roads, Secunderabad Club in-gate, Karkhana, Trimulgherry X Roads, Lothkunta, Telangana Talli Statue, Alwal, Ayyappa Swamy Temple, Bollarum Checkpost and Hakimpet Y Junction.  

Around 7 p.m., the route from Raj Bhavan to Hitex Exhibition Centre via VV Statue, Eenadu, Old KCP, Ansari Manzil, Taj Krishna Junction, right turn, NFCL Junction, SNT Junction, Sagar Society, NTR Bhavan Junction, Jubilee Checkpost and Cable Bridge will see traffic restrictions.  

Post 8 p.m., during the return of the Vice President towards Begumpet Airport, traffic will be restricted at Cable Bridge, Jubileee Hills Checkpost, NTR Bhavan, Sagar Society, SNT Junction, NFCL Junction, Panjagutta flyover, Praja Bhavan, Greenlands flyover, Begumpet flyover, HPS and Shyamlal building. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.