Traffic restrictions in the city on Eid-ul-Fitr 

The Hyderabad traffic police on Sunday issued an advisory in connection with Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan) prayers at Mir Alam Tank Eidgah, and Hockey Ground at Masab Tank. The traffic restrictions or diversions will be imposed between 8 a.m. and 11.30 a.m on the festival day.

Mir Alam Tank Idgah:

The vehicular traffic (namazees) coming from Puranapul, Kamatipura, Kishanbagh towards the Eidgah, Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Bahadurpura X Roads from 8 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and they should park vehicles at parking places mentioned below. During this period, the general vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah, Tadban and it will be diverted at Bahadurpura ‘X’ Roads towards Kishanbagh, Kamatipura and Puranapul etc.

Parking places provided at (1) Parking area at Zoo Park, (2) Open space opposite Masjid Allah ho-Akbar

The vehicular traffic (namazees) coming from Shivarampally and Danamma Huts towards the Eidgah, Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Dannama Huts X Roads and they should park vehicles at parking places mentioned below. During this period, the general vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah and it will be diverted at Danamma Huts ‘X’ Roads towards Shastripuram, NS Kunta, etc.

Parking places provided at (1) Besides Modern Saw Mill parking in front of Eidgah main road, (2) Mir Alam filter bed, (3) Open space beside Mir Alam filter bed Opp: Sufi Cars (for four-wheelers) and (4) Yadav parking (for four wheelers).

The vehicular traffic (namazees) coming from Kalapather towards the Eidgah Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Kalapather police station and they should park vehicles at the parking places mentioned below. During this period, the general vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah and it will be diverted at Kalapather L&O PS towards Mochi Colony, Bhadurpura, Shamsheergunj and Nawab Saheb Kunta.

Parking places are provided at (1) Bhayya parking, (2) Indian Oil Petrol bunk, (3) Vishaka Cements Shop beside BNK Colony.

During the prayers, heavy vehicles including RTC buses coming from Puranapul towards Bhadurpura will be diverted at Puranapul Darwaza towards Jiaguda and City College side till the entire congregation disperses after prayers from the Eidgah. The heavy vehicles coming from Shamshabad, Rajendra Nagar and Milardevpally towards Bhadurpura will be diverted at Aramghar Junction towards Shamshabad or Rajendra Nagar or Milardevpally sides till the entire congregation disperses after prayers from the Eidgah.

Hockety Ground, Masab Tank:

The namazees will offer prayers up to under the Masab Tank Junction flyover, and no vehicular traffic will be allowed under the Masab Tank flyover. The traffic coming from the Mehdipatnam side and from Lakdikapul side will be allowed for commuting only on the flyover and the following traffic diversions will be imposed till the completion of prayers from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The general traffic coming from Mehdipatnam towards Road No.1, Banjara Hills via. Masab Tank will be diverted through flyover Masab Tank, Via. Ayodya Junction (Left turn) Khiartabad, RTA Office, Khairtabad (Left Turn) Taj Krishna Hotel so on. The vehicular traffic coming from Lakdikapul towards Masab Tank and intending to go to Road No.1/12 Banjara Hills via. Masab Tank will be diverted at Ayodya Junction towards Nirankari, Khiartabad, VV Statue, Khairtabad RTA Office (Left Turn) Taj Krishna Hotel. Traffic will not be allowed from below the Masab Tank flyover towards Road No.1, Banjara Hills till the completion of prayers. The vehicular traffic coming from Road No. 12, Banjara Hills will not be allowed towards Masab Tank and will be diverted at Road No, 1/12 Junction towards Taj Krishna Hotel - Right Turn - RTA Khairtabad and vehicular traffic coming from NFCL Junction, Panjagutta will not be allowed towards Masab Tank and will be diverted at Taj Krishna Hotel towards Erramanjil Colony, RTA Khairtabad, Nirankari, Lakdikapool, Masab Tank flyover, Mehdipatnam.