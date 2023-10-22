ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic restrictions in place for immersion of Durga idols

October 22, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees visit a puja pandal during the Durga Puja festival, organized by Hyderabad Bengalee Samity in Hyderabad on Saturday, October 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Traffic restrictions will be in place in and around the NTR Marg and Necklace Road in view of the immersion of Durga idols from October 23 (Monday) till October 26 (Thursday).

The police have identified immersion points at NTR Marg, Garden Point, and baby ponds at Jalavihar and Sanjeevaiah Park.

Accordingly, Traffic coming from Panjagutta and Rajbhavan towards Khairatabad flyover will be diverted at V.V. Statue towards Shadan-Nirankari.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic coming from Nirankari junction and going towards Iqbal Minar will be diverted at Old P.S Saifabad towards Ravindra Bharathi while only idols will be allowed towards Iqbal Minar.

Traffic coming from Minister Road and Ranigunj towards P.V. Marg, Necklace Road will be diverted at Nallagutta bridge towards Ranigunj and Minister Road.

Traffic coming from Buddha Bhavan will not be allowed towards Nallagutta bridge and P.V. Marg (Necklace Road) will be diverted at Masjid Sonabi Abdullah towards Minister Road via Ranigunj.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US