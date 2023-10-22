Traffic restrictions in place for immersion of Durga idols

October 22, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Traffic restrictions will be in place in and around the NTR Marg and Necklace Road in view of the immersion of Durga idols from October 23 (Monday) till October 26 (Thursday).

The police have identified immersion points at NTR Marg, Garden Point, and baby ponds at Jalavihar and Sanjeevaiah Park.

Accordingly, Traffic coming from Panjagutta and Rajbhavan towards Khairatabad flyover will be diverted at V.V. Statue towards Shadan-Nirankari.

Traffic coming from Nirankari junction and going towards Iqbal Minar will be diverted at Old P.S Saifabad towards Ravindra Bharathi while only idols will be allowed towards Iqbal Minar.

Traffic coming from Minister Road and Ranigunj towards P.V. Marg, Necklace Road will be diverted at Nallagutta bridge towards Ranigunj and Minister Road.

Traffic coming from Buddha Bhavan will not be allowed towards Nallagutta bridge and P.V. Marg (Necklace Road) will be diverted at Masjid Sonabi Abdullah towards Minister Road via Ranigunj.