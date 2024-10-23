Traffic restrictions in place for completion of Gachibowli flyover

The Gachibowli flyover will be closed between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. for a week from October 22 to 28 owing to the construction of SRDP Shilpa Layout Phase-II flyover.

The Cyberabad traffic police on Tuesday issued a traffic diversion advisory on the route from Biodiversity junction to IIIT junction and back, which will be in force in the area.

As per the advisory, commuters from Biodiversity have to take the road adjacent to the flyover via Telecom Nagar to Gachibowli junction to reach IIIT Junction. Those travelling from IIIT junction will be required to travel from Gachibowli junction to reach Biodiversity junction, the traffic police said.