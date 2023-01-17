Traffic restrictions in Old City for Last Nizam’s funeral 

January 17, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Traffic Police on Tuesday notified traffic arrangements and diversions in and around Chowmahalla Palace and Mecca Masjid, in view of the funeral of Mukkaram Jah Bahadur, the last Nizam of Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

Mortal remains of Mukkaram Jah which arrived here from Turkey, where he passed away, will be kept at Chowmahalla Palace for visitors to pay their last respects, and later moved to Mecca Masjid where he will be laid to rest in the family’s vault in the forecourt.

Traffic curbs, and necessary arrangements, will be in place from 8 a.m. and till the completion of the funeral on Wednesday.

At Volga Junction: Traffic coming from Himmatpura will not be allowed towards Khilwat and will be diverted towards Fateh Darwaza and Himmatpura.

At Murgi Chowk Junction: Traffic coming from Moosa Bowli and Chelapura will not be allowed towards Motigalli and will be diverted towards Chelapura and Moosa Bowli.

At WPS Chelapura: Traffic coming from Mitti Ka Sher will not be allowed towards Murgi Chowk and will be diverted towards Ghasi bazar and Chelapura.

At Mitti Ka Sher: Traffic coming from Gulzar House and Urdu Galli will not be allowed towards Chelapura and will be diverted towards Baghwan Devi Hospital and Ghansi Bazar.

At Moosa Bowli Junction: Traffic coming from City College and Pardiwada will not be allowed towards Murgi Chowk and will be diverted towards Puranapool and City College.

At Himmatpura Junction: Traffic coming from Falaknuma and Bela will not be allowed towards Panch Mohalla and will be diverted towards Falaknuma, Bela and Fateh Darwaza, on need basis.