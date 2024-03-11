Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad on March 12 for political events at LB Stadium, Parade Grounds

March 11, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Traffic police on Monday issued advisories on traffic restrictions for the political events scheduled to take place on March 12 at Imperial Gardens, Parade Grounds and the LB Stadium.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Imperial Gardens in Secunderabad and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will attend a Mahila Sadassu meeting at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on March 12.

Traffic diversions and parking arrangements will be in place between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The public has been advised to avoid roads from Panjagutta – Greenlands – Begumpet to Secunderabad Parade Grounds. “Traffic congestion is expected on the surrounding roads of Parade Ground as the road between Tivoli Crossroad to Plaza Crossroad will be closed,” said the police.

Congestion is expected at Chilkalguda Crossroad, Alugaddabavi Crossroad, Sangeet Crossroad, YMCA junction, Patny Crossroad, SBH Crossroad, Plaza, CTO Junction, Brookebond Junction, Tivoli Junction, Sweekar Upkar Junction, Secunderabad Club, Trimulgherry Crossroad, Tadbund Crossroad, Diamond Point, Bowenpally Crossroad, Rasoolpura, Begumpet and Paradise. “Motorists are requested to avoid MG Road, R.P. Road and S.D. Road between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.,” added the officials.

As for the BJP party meeting at LB Stadium on March 12, restrictions will be in place between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. “Traffic from AR Petrol Pump Junction towards BJR Statue will be diverted towards Nampally. Traffic from Basheerbagh towards A.R. Petrol Pump via BJR Statue will be diverted towards the Abids-Nampally station road. Similarly, traffic from Sujatha School lane towards Khan Lateef Khan building will be diverted towards Nampally,” explained officials.

