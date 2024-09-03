GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traffic restrictions in Gachibowli for Intercontinental Cup 2024 Football Tournament

Updated - September 03, 2024 08:29 am IST

Published - September 03, 2024 08:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image

Representational image | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Cyberabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in anticipation of the Intercontinental Cup 2024 Football Tournament, which will be held at the GMCB Stadium, Gachibowli, on September 3, 6, and 9.

Due to the high influx of spectators, traffic congestion is expected on the routes between Lingampally and Gachibowli, as well as on the Wipro to IIIT Junction route, during the hours of 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on match days.

To mitigate traffic congestion, the traffic police has suggested alternative routes. As per the advisory, for those travelling from Gachibowli Junction towards Lingampally, it is recommended to take a left turn at GPRA Quarters, right turn at Gopichand Academy, left turn at Infosys Wipro Junction, right turn at Gopanpally, and proceed through the university backside to Lingampally.

“For those traveling from Lingampally towards Gachibowli Junction, it is recommended to take a left turn at HCU Depot, proceed through Masjid Banda and Botanical Garden, and take a right turn to reach Gachibowli,” said the advisory.  The public is requested to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with the Traffic Police to ensure the smooth flow of traffic during the tournament.

