Traffic restrictions from March 22 to address congestion at IKEA Rotary

March 19, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Traffic rotary size has been reduced by 10 feet, say officials

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Cyberabad Traffic Police is set to implement traffic restrictions starting from March 22 on ‘experimental basis’ to mitigate traffic congestion at IKEA Rotary. 

“The step is being taken to help ease traffic flow between Cyber Towers and Biodiversity junction as there was no U-turn between them,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) D. Joel Davis said. Moreover, to further address the problem of congestion, the size of the rotary has also been reduced by about 10 feet.  

Commuters travelling towards Cyber Towers should continue their journey via the IKEA underpass road while those travelling towards Cable Bridge should make a right turn at the IKEA Rotary, proceeding in the anti-clockwise direction within the rotary itself.

Commuters travelling from Cyber Towers to IKEA Rotary can take a U-turn at the IKEA Rotary followed by the free left road heading towards the Cable Bridge. However, for those travelling towards Bio-Diversity junction will have to pass via IKEA underpass road.  

Additionally, for the traffic coming from Meenakshi Junction towards Bio-Diversity Junction can continue straight at the IKEA rotary take the first available U-turn after reaching C-Gate.

