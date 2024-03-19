Traffic restrictions from March 22 to address congestion at IKEA Rotary

March 19, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Cyberabad Traffic Police is set to implement traffic restrictions starting from March 22 on ‘experimental basis’ to mitigate traffic congestion at IKEA Rotary.

“The step is being taken to help ease traffic flow between Cyber Towers and Biodiversity junction as there was no U-turn between them,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) D. Joel Davis said. Moreover, to further address the problem of congestion, the size of the rotary has also been reduced by about 10 feet.

Commuters travelling towards Cyber Towers should continue their journey via the IKEA underpass road while those travelling towards Cable Bridge should make a right turn at the IKEA Rotary, proceeding in the anti-clockwise direction within the rotary itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commuters travelling from Cyber Towers to IKEA Rotary can take a U-turn at the IKEA Rotary followed by the free left road heading towards the Cable Bridge. However, for those travelling towards Bio-Diversity junction will have to pass via IKEA underpass road.

Additionally, for the traffic coming from Meenakshi Junction towards Bio-Diversity Junction can continue straight at the IKEA rotary take the first available U-turn after reaching C-Gate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.