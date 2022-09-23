Traffic restrictions for tomorrow’s cricket match  

Rachakonda police commissioner reviews security, traffic arrangements

Rachakonda police commissioner reviews security, traffic arrangements

Traffic restrictions will be in place between 4 p.m. and midnight on Sunday in the wake of the third T-20 cricket match between India and Australia at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal.

Heavy vehicles will not be permitted from Nagole, Chengicherla X Road, NFC Bridge, Habsiguda and Amberpet side.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat reviewing security and traffic arrangements for Sunday, addressed media persons at the stadium on Friday. According to traffic design made by the police, two and four-wheeler users, on Habsiguda to Uppal Road, should park their vehicles on the left side of NGRI Gate No-I to III up to Stadium Metro parking.

Two and four-wheelers users coming from Uppal towards Habsiguda road should park their vehicles inside the Genpact service road towards The Hindu office lane and park on the left from Genpact to NGRI Metro Station.

Four-wheelers users coming from Uppal to Ramanthapur and Ramanthapur to Uppal side should parked their vehicles in the cellar of Cinepolis, inside Modern bakery, Shakthi detergent open place, DSL open land (Opposite NSL/Arena), Avea Meria International School (Church).

Two-wheelers riders coming from Uppal to Ramanthapur and Ramanthapur to Uppal can park their vehicles in the adjacent lanes of Modern Bakery, Amma Bhagwan Seva Lane, Eenadu Office Lane, KV School to DSL (each side), and LG godown to NSL building (each side).

Pass holders

VIP pass holders coming from the Tarnaka side should proceed towards Habsiguda – NGRI – Ek Minar Right turn – Gate No - 1 to enter the stadium, and park their vehicles in A and C parking (inside the stadium).

VIP pass holders coming from Amberpet Side should proceed towards Doordharshan – Ramanthapur - Street No.8 left turn Gate No-1 to enter the stadium and park their vehicles at A and C parking slots (inside the stadium).

VIP pass holders coming from Nagole side and Warangal highway side should proceed towards Uppal X Road – Survey of India – Ek Minar – left turn – Gate No-1 enter into the stadium and park their vehicles at A and C Parking slots (inside the stadium).

Vehicle pass holders of A and C parking are advised to choose Habsiguda – Uppal road only.