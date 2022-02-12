Traffic restrictions for President’s visit

Hyderabad

12 February 2022 20:19 IST

The Cyberabad police issued a traffic advisory in view of President of India Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to JIVA Ashram, Muchintal on Sunday to take part in Sri Ramanujacharya Sahasrabdi celebrations and unveil the golden deity of Sri Ramanujacharya.

People coming from Hyderabad city to Ashrama road from Palamakula village should park their vehicles at the west side parking behind Swarna Bharat Trust and proceed to Statue of Equality and Yagashala. People coming from Vijayawada, Nalgonda, etc may get down at Pedda Golconda Exit 15 and enter Ashrama road at Sangiguda village and park their vehicles at east side parking near Gollur village and proceed to Yagashala and Statue.

All heavy vehicles plying between NH 44 and ORR via P1 road (Ashrama Road) would be diverted towards Shamshabad and general public entry to Statue premises would be restricted between 1 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. in view of security during President Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu’svisit.

Advertising

Advertising