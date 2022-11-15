Traffic restrictions for Formula E from today

November 15, 2022 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Traffic Police imposed traffic restrictions in and around NTR Marg in view of the Formula-E race, between 10 p.m. on Wednesday (November 16) and 10 p.m. on Sunday (November 20).

The race will commence from IMAX (Necklace Road) Rotary, proceed to Telugu Talli Junction, New Secretariat to NTR Garden to Mint Compound and IMAX.

The following traffic diversions will be made:

Traffic coming from VV Statue (Khairatabad) towards Khairatabad flyover, will not be allowed towards Necklace Rotary and will be diverted at VV Statue (Khairatabad) towards Shadan College–Ravindra Bharathi.

Traffic coming from Budda Bhavan / Nallagutta Junction towards Necklace Rotary, will not be allowed towards Necklace Rotary and will be diverted at Nallgutta Junction towards Ranigunj/Tank Bund.

Traffic coming from Rasoolpura/Minister Road towards Necklace Rotary via Nallagutta will not be allowed towards Necklace Rotary and will be diverted at Nallagutta Junction towards Ranigunj.

Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar Junction intending to go towards Telugu Talli Junction and Tank Bund will not be allowed towards Telugu Talli and should embark Telugu Talli flyover towards Katta Maisamma temple/Lower Tank Bund.

Traffic coming from Tank Bund/Telugu Talli towards Necklace Rotary will not be allowed and diverted at Telugu Talli Junction towards Iqbal Minar/Ravindra Bharathi Junction.

Traffic coming from BRKR Bhavan towards Necklace Rotary will not be allowed and diverted at Telugu Talli Junction towards Iqbal Minar/Ravindra Bharathi Junction.

Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar Junction towards Mint compound lane will not be allowed and diverted at Iqbal Minar Junction towards Ravindra Bharathi Junction.

Traffic coming from Khairatabad Bada Ganesh lane towards Printing Press Junction or Necklace Rotary will not be allowed and diverted at Bada Ganesh towards Rajdooth Lane.

NTR Garden, NTR Ghat, Necklace Road and Lumbini Park will remain closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.