Traffic restrictions for fish ‘prasadam’ till June 10

June 08, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Traffic police issued a traffic advisory in connection with the fish ‘prasadam’ distribution being organised at Nampally Exhibition Grounds. The diversions will be in effect from 6 p.m. of June 8 till midnight of June 10.

Officials said that traffic from M.J. Market towards Exhibition Grounds will be diverted towards GPO Abids-Nampally Station Road, and the traffic from M.J. Bridge and Begum Bazaar Chathri towards Nampally will be diverted at Alaska towards Darussalam, Ek Minar. Similarly, traffic from the PCR Junction towards Nampally will be diverted at AR petrol pump towards BJR Statue.

“Four-wheeler parking for commuters from Nampally is provided at Gruha Kalpa, Gagan Vihar and Chandra Vihar. Similarly, commuters from M.J Market can park their vehicles at M.A.M. Girls Junior College, besides Board of Intermediate Education, Nampally. Two-wheeler parking for commuters from M.J. Market is provided at Bhimrao Bada parking area and those from Nampally can park their vehicles on left side of the main road which is earmarked for two-wheelers in between Gruha Kalpa to BJP Office,” said officials, adding that VIP vehicles will be parked at VIP parking area at CWC Godowns.