Traffic restrictions due to ROB/RUB works

Hyderabad

27 October 2021 19:55 IST

In view of the construction of grade separators (ROB/RUB) at LC No. 7 of Secunderabad – Falaknuma – Shivarampally – Railway line at Shastripuram of Rajendranagar, the Cyberabad traffic police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory for 180 days starting from November 1. The works are likely to be commenced on April 30, 2022.

DCP (Traffic) Vijay Kumar SM said that entry of vehicular traffic is restricted from Vattepally route - Mehmooda Hotel to Mehfil Hotel, Mailardevpally junction and the following alternative routes for vehicular traffic has been made to facilitate the above works.

Alternative Route 1: Mailardevpally – Aramghar crossroad – Shastripuram main road – Vattepally road.

Alternative Route 2: Vattepally road – Shastripuram road – Shivarampally Railway road – Mailardevpally.

Alternative Route 3: Vattepally road – Engine Bowli crossroad – Falaknuma road – Chandrayangutta – Mailardevpally.

Alternative Route 4: Mailardevpally – Aramghar crossroad – Shastripuram main road – Tadban junction – Kala Patthar road – Shamsheer Gung junction – Engine Bowli crossroad – Vattepally road.

“Public are requested to co-operate with the work executing agency and the traffic police,” Mr.Kumar said.