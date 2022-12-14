Traffic restrictions due to road works at Kothaguda Junction 

December 14, 2022 04:23 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic will be restricted in Gachibowli police limits for a period of 15 days starting December 14 (Wednesday) in view of the road works being taken up at Kothaguda Junction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The entry of vehicular traffic will be restricted from Cyber Towers towards Kothaguda Junction via CII Junction.

Accordingly, traffic coming from Cyber Towers towards Kothaguda will be diverted at Metal Charminar Junction (Hitex) - right turn- Khanamet Junction - left turn - Aparna Heights - left turn- Kondapur Junction and Kothaguda Junction.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Traffic coming from CII junction towards Kothaguda, AMB Mall, Masjidbanda and Gachibowli will be diverted at Ramalayam Temple - White Fields roads - U turn - Botanical Garden and Kothaguda Junction.

Heavy vehicles such as RMCs, tippers, water tankers, RTC buses and DCMs are restricted from Cyber Towers towards Kothaguda via Ramalayam Temple.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US