Traffic restrictions due to road works at Kothaguda Junction 

December 14, 2022 04:23 am | Updated 04:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

Traffic will be restricted in Gachibowli police limits for a period of 15 days starting December 14 (Wednesday) in view of the road works being taken up at Kothaguda Junction.

The entry of vehicular traffic will be restricted from Cyber Towers towards Kothaguda Junction via CII Junction.

Accordingly, traffic coming from Cyber Towers towards Kothaguda will be diverted at Metal Charminar Junction (Hitex) - right turn- Khanamet Junction - left turn - Aparna Heights - left turn- Kondapur Junction and Kothaguda Junction.

Traffic coming from CII junction towards Kothaguda, AMB Mall, Masjidbanda and Gachibowli will be diverted at Ramalayam Temple - White Fields roads - U turn - Botanical Garden and Kothaguda Junction.

Heavy vehicles such as RMCs, tippers, water tankers, RTC buses and DCMs are restricted from Cyber Towers towards Kothaguda via Ramalayam Temple.