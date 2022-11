Given Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on Saturday, the Hyderabad Traffic Police has advised commuters to expect moderate traffic congestion on roads leading to, and the surroundings of Begumpet Airport between 12 noon and 7 p.m.

Police advised commuters to avoid Punjagutta -Green Lands–Prakash Nagar T Junction, Rasoolpura T Junction, CTO Junction stretches. Similarly Somajiguda- Monappa Island, Raj Bhavan Road and Khairatabad Junction.